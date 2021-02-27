Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tivity Health, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price target on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $23.80 on Friday. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

