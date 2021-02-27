Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

BNS opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $61.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,870,000 after buying an additional 1,269,669 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,343,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 228,204 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,653 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,271,000 after acquiring an additional 543,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,876,000 after acquiring an additional 595,368 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

