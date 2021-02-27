Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO)’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year.

Get Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) to C$18.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.91.

TSE ACB opened at C$13.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.93 and a 52 week high of C$26.79.

In related news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,685.66.

About Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.