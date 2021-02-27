Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 527 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 66.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Halliburton by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $22.73.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

