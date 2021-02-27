Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 181.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

AUB stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,708 shares in the company, valued at $314,247.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

