Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $245,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $86.72 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -240.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

