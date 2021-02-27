Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $128.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

