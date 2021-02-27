Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Argus increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $145.50 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

