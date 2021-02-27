Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 270 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $113.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.61 and its 200 day moving average is $98.59.

