Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at Cormark

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQB. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$139.75.

TSE:EQB opened at C$135.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$111.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.26. Equitable Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$44.57 and a 12 month high of C$146.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total transaction of C$78,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,020,644.62. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$257,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,824. Insiders have sold 8,003 shares of company stock worth $865,695 over the last 90 days.

About Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

