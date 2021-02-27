Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 222.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,181 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQNR. Berenberg Bank raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE EQNR opened at $18.96 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

