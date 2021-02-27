Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $53.03 on Thursday. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

