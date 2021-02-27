Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%.

Shares of ENV stock traded down $15.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,146,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,209. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -492.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

