Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Trading 5.5% Higher

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.82. 1,731,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,481,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Enveric Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines to enhance quality of life for cancer patients. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is based in Naples, Florida.

