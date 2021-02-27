EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were down 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 3,455,893 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,658,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENLC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.84.

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,145 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 18,349,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,516,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 875,090 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,137,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 605,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,146,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

