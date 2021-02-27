ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENI. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.75 ($11.48).

ETR ENI opened at €9.50 ($11.17) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €8.82 and a 200-day moving average of €7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.55. ENI has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €12.31 ($14.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

