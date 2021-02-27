Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on ERF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

TSE ERF traded down C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$6.16. 2,963,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.65. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48.

The business also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.89%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

