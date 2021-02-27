Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ENR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Shares of ENR opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

