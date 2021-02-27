Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.86 million.Endo International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.80-2.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENDP. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.92.

NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,988,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,377. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $10.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

