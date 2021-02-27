Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.80-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.Endo International also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.80-2.30 EPS.

NASDAQ ENDP traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,988,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,377. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENDP. Citigroup increased their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.92.

In other Endo International news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

