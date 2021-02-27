Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Raised to C$51.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

EDV has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CSFB dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$61.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.20.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$24.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a PE ratio of -43.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.59. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$15.68 and a 12-month high of C$39.21.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

