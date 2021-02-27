Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EDVMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

EDVMF stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

