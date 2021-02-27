Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

ENB opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $38.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.