ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENGGY. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Grupo Santander lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

