EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $103.12 and last traded at $101.26, with a volume of 5402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.72.

The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after buying an additional 207,996 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 553.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.18.

About EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

