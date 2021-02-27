EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues Earnings Results

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. EMCOR Group updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.70 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.20 to $6.70 EPS.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.37. 415,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,974. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EME. Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

