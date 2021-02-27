eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $152,275.95 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 36,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $152,275.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Thursday, February 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 191,642 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $822,144.18.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 123,715 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $473,828.45.

On Monday, February 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 127,655 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $385,518.10.

On Friday, February 5th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,362 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $528,538.76.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $556,232.92.

On Monday, January 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $2,583,662.89.

EMAN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. 1,859,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,692. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eMagin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $258.53 million, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in eMagin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in eMagin during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in eMagin by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 75,237 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in eMagin during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.