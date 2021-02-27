Elitium Price Tops $5.14 on Top Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for about $5.14 or 0.00010896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $154.69 million and $266,962.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.33 or 0.00717005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00028994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00035165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00040740 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

