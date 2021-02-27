Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

ELMUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Elisa Oyj stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

