Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Down 6%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.28. 7,620,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 18,263,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

The stock has a market cap of $504.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 639,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at $3,001,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

