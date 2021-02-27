Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%.

Shares of EGO stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,008. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CSFB set a $13.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

