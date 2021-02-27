Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.65.

ESTC stock opened at $134.39 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -89.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.85 and a 200 day moving average of $134.98.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $29,450,430.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,618,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,765,618.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $265,327.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,405.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,129,631 shares of company stock worth $161,747,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,125,000 after acquiring an additional 111,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

