Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Downgraded to Hold at Truist

Truist lowered shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock.

EDIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Editas Medicine from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.13.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

