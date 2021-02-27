Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.46.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $74.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

