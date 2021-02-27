Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.99. 2,910,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,466. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $74.21. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.46.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

