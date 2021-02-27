East West Petroleum Corp. (EW.V) (CVE:EW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.08

Shares of East West Petroleum Corp. (EW.V) (CVE:EW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 185150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.38 million and a PE ratio of 4.29.

About East West Petroleum Corp. (EW.V) (CVE:EW)

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in New Zealand. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,000,000 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Petroleum Corp. (EW.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Petroleum Corp. (EW.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.