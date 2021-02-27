Earneo Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.16 Million (RNO)

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Earneo has a total market cap of $6.16 million and $119,288.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Earneo token can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Earneo has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00073028 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3,093.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.46 or 0.00298135 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 tokens. The official website for Earneo is www.earneo.io . Earneo’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earneo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Earneo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

