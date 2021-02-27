Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Eagers Automotive’s previous final dividend of $0.23.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$5.30.
Eagers Automotive Company Profile
