Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Eagers Automotive’s previous final dividend of $0.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$5.30.

Eagers Automotive Company Profile

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

