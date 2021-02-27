e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 589.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 589.3% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and $39.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.31 or 0.00372052 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003302 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,975,295 coins and its circulating supply is 17,152,996 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.