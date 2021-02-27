DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WKCMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.76. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $155.35.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.