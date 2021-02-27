DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG) Insider Mark Puzey Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG) insider Mark Puzey bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$15,075.00 ($10,767.86).

Mark Puzey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Mark Puzey acquired 16,000 shares of DUG Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$16,064.00 ($11,474.29).

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,466.07.

Dug Technology Ltd, a technology company, provides hardware and software solutions for the technology and resource sectors in Australia, Malaysia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers high-performance computing as a service solution; data center cooling solutions; DUG Insight, a 2D/3D/pre-stack visualization and interpretation package; and DUG McCloud, a cloud solution for compute as a service, professional services, and software.

