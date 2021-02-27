Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

NYSE NET opened at $73.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.66 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $530,204.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $470,710.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $4,072,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 766,398 shares of company stock valued at $61,989,287. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

