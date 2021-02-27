Duality Advisers LP Takes $3.08 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 243,467 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.34 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $17.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.