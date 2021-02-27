Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 92,419 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $8,962,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

NYSE:COP opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

