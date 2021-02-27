Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 82,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 228,753 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 168.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after buying an additional 1,673,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,287,000 after buying an additional 328,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after buying an additional 70,027 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 766,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

In related news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,664 shares of company stock worth $1,535,510 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

