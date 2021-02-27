Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

PNR stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $59.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

