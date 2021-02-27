DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $435.90

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 435.90 ($5.70) and last traded at GBX 420.20 ($5.49), with a volume of 4809697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 384 ($5.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 383.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 330.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 12.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%.

In other news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 105,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total value of £404,673.97 ($528,709.13).

DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

