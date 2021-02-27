Doyle Wealth Management Has $42.89 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.4% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.26 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

