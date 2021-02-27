DoorDash’s (DASH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $169.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.31. DoorDash has a one year low of $135.38 and a one year high of $256.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,426,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,069,610,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,635,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $859,420,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

