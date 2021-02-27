Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $8,632,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,493,019. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

